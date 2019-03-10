Congress will simplify GST, provide basic minimum income: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Advertising

If elected to power in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress will provide basic minimum income to all citizens, create reservation for women and simplify the GST slabs, party president Rahul Gandhi said at an election rally in Haveri region of Karnataka on Saturday.

“We are going to take a revolutionary step as soon as a Congress government is formed (at the Centre). We will provide a basic minimum income for every individual. We will put a basic minimum income in the accounts of all the poor. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can give funds to industrialists, we can do it for the poor,’’ he claimed.

Rahul said that Congress governments in the past have created “history” through the white revolution, green revolution, telecom revolution, computer revolution and NREGA revolution. The basic income plan will be a new revolutionary scheme, he added.

Slamming the Pradhan Mantri-KISAN scheme, launched recently by the Centre, Rahul said, “We will not give Rs 3.50 per day to farmers, like the BJP government has announced. We will give a minimum income.”

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of waiving loans of businessmen amounting to lakhs and giving poor farmers only Rs 3.50 per day.

The Congress president also accused the Narendra Modi government of creating “two Hindustans”: one for the rich and another for the poor. “They want to make two Hindustans. One where the rich rob and run away, and the second comprising the poor workers and the youth. In the second India, there is hunger, poverty and injustice. In the second Hindustan, people struggle for medical care and education.”

The Congress, he asserted will not allow formation of two such nations within the country. “The funds from banks will not be enjoyed by a few. Even small businessmen and workers will get funds. Modi helps thieves, but we will help the poor,’’ Rahul said.

For women, Rahul said, “our first job will be to give reservations. They are needed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and we will endeavour to do this.”

The Congress president also said that the Prime Minister has forgotten that it was the BJP who released from Indian prison JeM founder Masood Azhar, whose terror organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir, on February 14, killing 14 paramilitary personnel. “Who released Masood Azhar and sent him to Pakistan? It was the BJP government who released Masood Azhar and sent him to Pakistan,’’ he said.