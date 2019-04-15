Congress will recover dues from Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya to fund NYAY: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rajul Gandhi on Monday said that if voted to power, his party would fund its Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) by recovering loan dues from industrialists and businessmen like Mehul Chowksi, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, but would not increase the tax burden of the middle class.

Addressing Vijay Sankalp Rally, an election meeting at Asrana Chowkadi in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar district, the Congress president repeated his charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been favouring a few industrialists by going out of the way, but does little for the poor. He said that Congress would stop this practice and recover dues from big defaulters to fund NYAY.

“Whenever we talk about waiving loans of farmers, Modi asks where will the money come from. When we talk about NYAY, he asks where will the money come from. If we talk about giving the right prices to farmers, he asks the same question. Whenever we propose to do something for the poor, Narendra Modi asks where the money will come from. I am telling you where it will come from. Anil Ambani got Rafale contract and Modi credited Rs35,000 crore in his bank account. Adani gets land somewhere every day. On the day of Balakot attack recently, Modi presented six airports to Adani. I am telling you, the funds for NYAY yojana will come from the bank accounts of thieves like Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya etc,” Gandhi said.

NYAY is a poll promise of Congress. The party, in its election manifesto, has promised to give Rs 72,000 state assistance to 5 crore poorest families of the country annually through direct cash transfer into their bank account if it wins this Lok Sabha election and forms the government at the Centre. The Central government would require Rs 3.6 lakh crore to fund the scheme.

The Congress president alleged that the Modi government was biased towards big industrialists as, he said, it wrote off huge debts of 15 big industrialists but not farm loans. “Government has given all money with banks to 15 persons only. Rs 3.5 lakh crore of these people have been written off. But debts of farmers of Gujarat has not been waived. I had promised during the elections in Gujarat also that if Congress forms government here, loans of farmers will be waived in 10 days. But I am pained that I couldn’t do it. The same promise I made in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Karnataka and Punjab and we wrote off bank loans of farmers because we want to stand for farmers,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged that insurance companies were cornering premium of crop insurance even as farmers were struggling to get remunerative price for their produce. “Where does the money of crop insurance go? It goes to Anil Ambani. They have divided districts and states. Rights of providing insurance services in Jammu and Kashmir is given entirely to Anil Ambani. You pay for insurance and the money goes to private companies. Rs10,000 crore worth of premium of crop insurance goes to the accounts of the richest people of the country.”

The Congress chief also accused Modi of trying to create two Indias —one for the rich, who have everything and the other for the poor, who struggle for survival. “Modi wants two Hindustans. One shining country for the 15 to 20 rich persons. Their children go to college or university of their choice. If they fall ill, they get treatment anywhere by spending lakhs of rupees. But if a youth of Gujarat wants to go to college or university, he would have to shell out Rs 15 lakh and put in pockets of these people. If a youth of Gujarat wants to give medical treatment to his mother, he would have to deposit lakhs of rupees in accounts of likes of Anil Ambani and Mehul Choksi for getting her operated upon or an MRI scan done,” he said.

Gandhi also said that Modi was the chowkidar (security guard) of the rich only. “He asks you to make him chowkidar and not PM. But do you find a chowkidar at the house of a farmer? Does one find a chowkidar at the house of a labourer or an unemployed youth? He is not your chowkidar. He is the chowkidar only of Adani and Ambani, and his work is to allot water, electricity and land to these 15 to 20 persons. This is the reason we are promising you nyay (justice),” said Rahul.

Polling for the all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in the third phase on April 23.