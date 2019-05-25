Toggle Menu
Congress was eyeing PM’s post, couldn’t even get Leader of Opposition: Ram Vilas Paswan

As per the criteria, a party must get 10 per cent of the total seats of the lower house to occupy the LOP. Elections were held for 542 Lok Sabha seats which mean 55 seats are required for a party to get the chair of LOP.

Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP Chief & Union Minister. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan Friday mocked Congress for eyeing Prime Minister post but ending up with a tally which falls short to help it get even the chair of leader of the opposition.

Paswan further said he had predicted victory of his ministerial colleague Smriti Irani from Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

I have been telling it for past three years that there is no vacancy for the post of the Prime Minister in 2019 and hence they (opponents) should vie for leader of opposition (LOP) chair. But, Congress has not even got seats to be able to get the LOP post again. Congress has got 52 Lok Sabha seats, Paswan told reporters here.

Paswan said that he has already predicted that union minister Smriti Irani will emerge victorious in Amethi against Rahul Gandhi.

Criticising RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for his utterances against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during electioneering, Paswan said that he has been addressing Kumar as Paltu Chacha all through the campaigning. He should have taken care of his (Kumars) age and the prestige and honour that he enjoys.

Yadav has been using the term “Paltu Chacha” (turncoat uncle) as a sneer remark against Kumar to take a swipe at him for leaving Grand Alliance and joining hands with BJP again in Bihar in July 2017.

There is no leader left in Bihar as people have rejected everyone in the general elections, he said making a jibe at rivals.

He said all sections of the society- dalits, mahadalits, minorities, EBCs and upper castes- voted for NDA, breaking caste and religious barriers.

Asked whether his son Chirag Paswan would be made minister in the Narendra Modi government, LJP chief said that Amit Shah had offered him (Chirag) the ministerial berth last time (2014), but he refused saying he was inexperienced and let his father become the minister.

Though, Paswan praised his son saying he has very bright future and deserved all the qualities of a leader.

