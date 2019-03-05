Congress very much part of ‘Mahagathbandhan’, will contest two seats in UP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said the Congress was very much part of Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance and will contest on two seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav’s remarks on Congress’ participation came when he was asked whether the grand old party is part of the alliance. “Why do you (media) repeatedly ask if Congress will come with us or not? I have said before also that Congress is part of Mahagatbandhan, they will contest on 2 seats in our alliance,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Akhilesh said Congress is very much in ‘mahagathbandhan’ and that the seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli were left for it.

The SP chief, who had RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary by his side at a press conference, said the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will take on the BJP in the parliamentary elections. He announced that RLD will contest from Mathura, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Last month, the SP chief had broken his silence on seat sharing with RLD and confirmed that they will share three seats with the party.

However, Chaudhary had refused to comment on it until an official statement was made. “I don’t know what the occasion was and what was the context (in which the statement was made). We will decide how to collectively decide over making the announcement. We have already started work on our campaign,” the RLD leader had said.