Congress turns around in Nagaland, takes lead on NDPP in 3rd round of counting

Nagaland constituency saw a four-cornered contest on April 11 with Hayithung Tungoe from National People’s Party (NPP) and M.M Thromwa Konyak, an Independent candidate. The state registered 83.12 per cent turnout out of total 12,13,777 electors.

KL Chishi of the Congress party, who was trailing behind till the second round, is now leading over NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi with 33,122 votes after the counting of the third round. (Image for representational purpose)

Poll battle for Nagaland’s lone Parliamentary constituency has turned out to be interesting as the Congress party, which was trailing behind till 1:15 PM, turned around and has taken lead against the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Nagaland constituency saw a four-cornered contest on April 11 with Hayithung Tungoe from National People’s Party (NPP) and M.M Thromwa Konyak, an Independent candidate. The state registered 83.12 per cent turnout out of total 12,13,777 electors. Naga People’s Front (NPF) secured victory from the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress by a margin of 38.60 per cent.

KL Chishi of the Congress party, who was trailing behind till the second round, is now leading over NDPP candidate Tokheho Yepthomi with 33,122 votes after the counting of the third round.

