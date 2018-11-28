Congress, TRS two sides of same coin: PM Modi in Telangana

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana at Nizamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. “Don’t put even a single vote to the Congress. Not a single Congress candidate should win. The Congress kept winning elections for 50 years without doing anything. People have kicked them out. (TRS chief K Chandrasekhar) Rao also thinks he will win without doing anything for Telangana,” he said.

Accusing the TRS government of not doing anything for the poor, jobless youths, backward and marginalised communities and tribals, Modi said that Congress and TRS were having a “friendly match” in Telangana elections. Rao received training in the Congress under Sonia Gandhi, Modi said. “So Rao thinks that just like the Congress, he will also keep winning by doing nothing. But people have kicked out the Congress from everywhere. If TRS and Congress come to power, they will destroy this state. The only alternative is the BJP.

“The Congress and TRS are two faces of the same coin. Both parties are competing against each other on who tells more lies,” he said.

“I appeal to the people of Telangana not to give a single vote to the Congress. In UP, people accepted Mayawati and Mulayam but not the Congress. In Bihar, they accepted Lalu Prasad but not the Congress. In Bengal, they were fine with the Communists and even Mamata Banerjee despite her mistakes. The same was the case in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand,” he added.

The PM said that Rao promised to make Nizamabad a smart city, but failed to do so. “The CM of this state says he will transform Nizamabad into London, but look at the condition of this place. There has been no development at all. Many people have made great sacrifices for Telangana. This government has no right to destroy all that by doing nothing. Rao has not fulfilled any promise he made in the last election. Telangana people are struggling to get basic amenities,” Modi said.

“Rao promised to give Godavari water, 2 BHK houses, but nothing has been given. Has he lied to you or not? Should he not be punished? Anyone who cannot provide water should not be re-elected. It is good that he has announced early elections, you have a chance to get rid of TRS,” he said.

Modi said that Rao did not join Ayushman Bharat scheme because of his feeling of insecurity. “This Chief Minister feels so insecure… he trusts astrologers, does puja, ties nimbu-mirchi (to ward off evil). So when we introduced Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he decided not to join it. He feared people would reject him if Modicare comes into force. He did injustice to the poor people of the state,” Modi said.

He said the only mantra the BJP followed was Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. “BJP has just just one mantra – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We believe in inclusive growth. Vote bank politics has damaged development like termites,” he said.

Development, he said, was a casualty wherever vote bank politics and politics of casteism, communalism and nepotism have flourished. He said those who believe in development, building new India and new Telangana trust the BJP most.