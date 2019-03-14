Sonia Gandhi’s aide Tom Vadakkan joins BJP, says hurt by party’s stand on Pulwama attack

In a setback to the Congress, the party’s national spokesperson and close aide of Sonia Gandhi, Tom Vadakkan, on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in New Delhi, Vadakkan said he was hurt by the Congress reaction to the attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists in Pulwama. This is about patriotism, love for the nation, he said after joining the BJP.

“I left Congress party because when Pakistani terrorists attacked our land, my party’s reaction to it was sad, it hurt me deeply. If a political party takes such a position that is against the country then I’m left with no option but to leave the party,” Vadakkan said.

Vadakkan alleged that “dynastic politics” are at a zenith in the Congress and a “use and throw culture” was afflicting the party. He also said he firmly believes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development narrative.

Vadakka, who never contested elections, is also a former AICC secretary. His induction into the BJP is likely to boost the party’s prospects in Kerala. Source told The Indian Express that Vadakkan is ready to contest on a BJP ticket from Thrissur, Ernakulam or Idukki. The Congress did not nominate Vadakkan in the last two general elections despite him expressing interest in contesting from Thrissur. Significantly, the BJP’s ally in Kerala, the BDJS, is likely to field Thushar Vellappally in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.