Congress to release party manifesto for Lok Sabha elections today

The Congress Party will today release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at its Akbar Road headquarters in New Delhi. The document will be released by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in presence of top party leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Gandhi has been saying that Congress’ manifesto will lay major thrust on jobs creation, addressing agrarian distress and strengthening the education and health sectors besides charting a roadmap to boost economic growth. He said the manifesto, being prepared after extensive nationwide consultations with key stakeholders, will reflect the people’s voice and not just one man’s views, an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our manifesto has a commitment to increasing the expenditure on education and creating a high-quality public education system. There is a tremendous amount of work that has gone into preparing our manifesto,” he said adding that “All this is groundbreaking stuff. So yes, while the BJP’s failures and Modiji’s false promises and incompetence are certainly election issues, we have more than enough to share when it comes to our plans and our vision for India,” he said.

Gandhi had announced a minimum income of Rs 6,000 a month or Rs 72,000 a year for 20 per cent of families belonging to the poorest category. He had also said if the UPA comes to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, they will increase the annual expenditure on education to six per cent of GDP.

Congress had initiated a consultation process across the country and many of its top leaders had interacted with a host of people from different sections to seek their views on their aspirations from the party. The party’s manifesto committee was headed by former finance minister P Chidambaram.

“The Congress-led UPA is storming back to power as people have rejected Modi’s politics of “false promises”. We want India’s voice and aspirations to prosper. We don’t believe in one man’s voice. We believe in everyone’s voice and choices. It requires tremendous discipline and hard work to do, but it works,” Gandhi had told PTI.