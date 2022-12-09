Congress to hold meet of new MLAs in Shimla today

The Congress convened a meeting of all its newly elected MLAs in Himachal Pradesh in Shimla on Friday, with party indicating that a resolution will be passed authorising the AICC president to elect the CLP leader. This comes as at least three leaders have staked claim to the CM’s post.

AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the Congress was happy that it is getting an opportunity to form the government in the state and asserted that the party will do everything to fulfill the 10 guarantees made to the people of the state and would provide better governance to people.

“The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Shimla on Friday post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader,” Shukla said.

He had earlier said that the party had called all its MLAs to Chandigarh but later changed the decision.

Sources said the MLAs are likely to pass a one-line resolution authorising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide the CLP leader. This has been the tradition in the Congress party, they said.

“The party is sending two observers — Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader Bhupinder Hooda– along with me. We will be travelling to Shimla tomorrow where all the party MLAs have been called,” Shukla said.

The party will fulfill the 10 guarantees that it has given to the people of the state and provide good governance to the people of the state, as was done during the past six terms when Virbhadra Singh was chief minister, he said, adding that the people are looking forward as they are fed up with BJP’s governance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former Haryana CM Hooda welcomed the election win of the Congress, saying: “Himachal is situated in the hills, at a height. If you give a call from the top, it goes everywhere. So, the mandate of Himachal would have an impact across the country.”

Sources said Hooda, appointed observer by the Congress to oversee formation of government in the hill state, believes it is a plus that now all four states adjoining Haryana – Himachal, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi – are headed by non-BJP parties.

A senior Congress leader said: “The outcome of Gujarat was already well-known, but the Congress’s win in Himachal is important as it has defeated the ruling party.”

Advertisement

The Hooda camp is already on the upswing over his loyalists holding key posts in Haryana now, and several other poll developments. While the BJP won the Adampur by-election held in the state recently, it saw the consolidation of Jat vote behind the Congress’s Jai Prakash. On the other hand, in the zilla parishad ward polls, the BJP faced a jolt.