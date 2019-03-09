Congress to hold party meet, rally in Gujarat on March 12

The Congress Working Committee meeting will be held in Gujarat on March 12 to mark the launch of historic Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at 7.30 pm, state party unit chief Amit Chavda said Saturday.

He said the meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body will be followed by a public rally in Adalaj in Gandhinagar.

It will be attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states.

“The meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held in Ahmedabad on March 12 to mark the launch of historic Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930. The CWC will meet in Gujarat for the first time since 1961, after a gap of 58 years,” Chavda told reporters here.

The Gujarat visit will begin with Congress leaders paying tribute to the Father of the Nation at the Sabarmati Ashram, he said.

Preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and poll campaign will be discussed in the CWC meet, he said.

The meet, which was earlier scheduled for February 28, was shifted on account of tensions between India and Pakistan due to the February 26 IAF air strike and the neighbouring country’s unsuccessful retaliatory strike on February 27.