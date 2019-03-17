Congress ties up with Apna Dal, gives two UP seats

A day after the BJP sealed an alliance with Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel by giving her party two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Saturday tied up with Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel and reserved two seats for her party Apna Dal in the state.

The alliance between the Congress and Apna Dal was finalised at a meeting in Delhi at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, where Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia finalised the deal in the presence of Apna Dal president Krishna Patel and party general secretary Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel.

Apna Dal was also demanding Phulpur, but the Congress agreed to give only two seats — Gonda and Pilibhit.

In a statement, the Congress said, “INC and Apna Dal have entered into an alliance. The Congress has reserved 2 seats for the alliance, Pilibhit and Gonda.” The statement also said that Chandel had taken membership of the Congress on Saturday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chandel said he had not joined the Congress. He also said that if the alliance agrees to field him, he would prefer to contest from Mirzapur, where her sister-in-law Anupriya is sitting MP and the next candidate of her party.