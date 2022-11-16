Gujarat polls:Congress gives ticket to BJP turncoat Mahendrasinh Vaghela in its final list

In its final list of 37 candidates declared by the Congress Wednesday, the party has given ticket to Mahendrasinh Vaghela, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress a fortnight ago.

Mahendrasinh who is the son of former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela will fight from Bayad seat.

He was among the Congress MLAs who had quit the party with his father about five years ago.

Vaghela replaces sitting Congress MLA Jashu Patel who had won the seat during a bypoll in 2019.

In 2012, Mahendrasinh had won the seat as a Congress candidate.

The list also contains names of seven sitting MLAs who had won the Thasra, Kapadvanj, Balasinor, Padra, Viramgam, Palanpur and Deodhar seats.

Other sitting Congress MLAs who have not been given tickets include Bharatji Thakor from Becharaji, Niranjan Patel from Petlad, Rajesh Gohil from Dhandhuka and Vajesinh Panada from Dahod.

Virendrasinh Vaghela has been nominated to fight from Gandhinagar North after sitting MLA CJ Chavda was on Sunday selected to contest from Vijapur seat.

On the Savli seat, the Congress has fielded Kuldeepsinh Raulji, who had recently quit the BJP and joined the party, to take on arch-rival and sitting BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar.

MLA Jashpalsinh Padhiyar (Thakor) was given ticket again from Padra constituency. He had defeated BJP MLA Dinesh Patel in 2017 to win his first elections. BJP, however, is facing a revolt in the seat as Dinesh Patel, alias Dinu Mama, has decided to file independent candidature on Thursday, snubbing attempts by party leaders for a compromise.

The Congress has also fielded first-timer Pintu Patel to take on sitting MLA Akshay Patel in Karjan. Akshay Patel had won the 2017 polls from Karjan as a Congress candidate and later he switched to the BJP.

Keeping in mind the sizable OBC population in Panchamahal, the party has fielded four OBC candidates in all four Assembly constituencies of the district.

In Kalol, former BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan has been fielded as a candidate while in Sehra, Khatu Pagi, a close confidant of outgoing Deputy Speaker Jetha Ahir, has been given a ticket.

In Godhra, the Congress has fielded a woman candidate, Rashmita Chauhan, to take on heavyweight CK Raulji, who had turned to the BJP in 2017 and subsequently won the Assembly elections that year.

Former MLA Rajendra Patel has been fielded from Halol to take on sitting BJP MLA Jaydhratsinh Parmar.