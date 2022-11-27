Cong, other ‘power-hungry’ parties look at terrorism through votebank eye: PM

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition Congress and other “smaller” and “power-hungry” parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that they look at the issue of terrorism through the eye of votebank and appeasement.

Addressing a rally in Kheda district, Modi said it was necessary to save Gujarat and the country from such parties, which can be done only by the double-engine BJP government.

Referring to the Mumbai terror attack of 2008, Modi said, “What happened in Mumbai was the height of terrorism… Gujarat has also been a target of terrorism for long. Whether it is Ahmedabad or Surat, a number of our brothers and sisters have been killed in serial blasts… Gujarat wants this game of terror to end. The BJP government in Gujarat had taken detailed action on sleeper cells of terror.”

Adding that only the BJP can save the young generation of Gujarat, the PM added, “We used to nab the terrorists and… the Congress government at Centre used to make efforts to get them released… We kept saying to target terror, but the Congress government continued targeting Modi and not terror. As a result, the morale of terrorists went high and each major city of the country started witnessing terrorist attacks… a Congress leader even started crying in support of terrorists after the Batla House encounter.”

Without naming the Congress or other opposition parties, the PM went on to say, “The Congress sees terrorism as well through the eye of votebank and appeasement… now various parties have cropped up and these parties too believe in the politics of shortcut. They are a bit more power-hungry and are out to do politics of votebank and appeasement… their lips get locked even after most gruesome terror incident to ensure that certain people do not feel bad or their votebank does not get disturbed.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Surat on Sunday evening. (Express photo by Hanif Malek) Prime minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Surat on Sunday evening. (Express photo by Hanif Malek)

When terror cases reach court, people associated with such parties represent the terrorists, Modi said, adding, “It is very necessary for Gujarat and the country to be alert about such parties. In 2014, your one vote helped us a lot in trampling terrorism… now the masters of terror have to think 100 times even to spread terror on the border.”

Modi also mentioned how some political parties had raised questions even on surgical strike and added that any country that takes terrorism lightly falls in trouble.

“Learning from Congress, other political parties have also got busy in politics of votebank… The danger of terrorism looms as long as the politics of votebank exists. It is the double engine government of the BJP that has been continuously working to control terrorism. We have always kept Gujarat safe from those playing the game of terrorism,” Modi said.

In the context of Gujarat, the PM said, “I have to save the young generation of Gujarat which has never seen curfew from bomb blasts…. Only the double engine government of Gujarat can do this.”

Modi also referred to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who is on a tour of Gujarat and said that Kharge has announced that they will show Modi his “aukaat (worth)”.

“Can we have any aukaat? We are straightforward people who stay busy in serving the people. You and I are all the same. Now, he (Kharge) has been sent by Soniaben (Gandhi). Let’s see what aukaat he shows us,” Modi said, adding that the Congress had done no good of the Other Backward Class communities in the state.

Before addressing the gathering in Kheda, Modi also addressed a rally in Netrang of Bharuch district, which is dominated by tribals, where he said that Congress had never honoured tribals. He added that it was the BJP government that got a tribal woman elected as the President of India while the Congress fielded a candidate against her.