Congress’ Sunil Jakhar declares Rs 1.53 cr movable assets; deposits in Swiss bank in wife’s name

Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate from here Sunil Kumar Jakhar has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.53 crore, besides an over Rs 7 crore deposit in a Swiss bank in his wife’s name, according to an affidavit filed with poll authorities.

Son of former Madhya Pradesh governor late Balram Jakhar, the Congress nominee has declared Rs 1.23 crore as deposits in different bank accounts.

He has declared deposits worth Rs 7.37 crore by his wife Silvia Jakhar in the Zurcher Kantonal Bank, Zurich, Switzerland, according to the affidavit.

The Zurcher Kantonal Bank is one of the biggest Swiss banks, as per its website.

Sunil Jakhar has Rs 4.49 lakh as cash in hand and his wife Rs 1.38 lakh.

He has declared immovable assets worth Rs 2.88 crore, including those which are self acquired and inherited, and that of his wife as Rs 12.06 crore in the affidavit.

Sunil Jakhar, the sitting MP from Gurdaspur, is up against actor-politician Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol, popularly known as Sunny Deol.

Deol has declared movable assets worth Rs 60.46 crore, including bank deposits, and Rs 5.72 crore assets of his wife Lynda Deol, according to his affidavit.

He has declared immovable assets worth Rs 21 crore in the affidavit.

Sunny Deol has Rs 26 lakh cash in hand and his wife Rs 16 lakh.

The actor has declared liabilities, as loan or dues to financial institutions or individuals of Rs 49.3 crore.

His wife’s liabilities, as mentioned in the affidavit, are of Rs 1.66 crore.

Sunny Deol has declared Rs 2.49 crore as “government dues”, including Rs 1.07 crore as Goods and Services Tax dues in the affidavit.

Voting in all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab, including Gurdaspur, will be held on Sunday.