Congress’ student wing files complaint against Nagpur varsity registrar for ‘campaigning’ for Fadnavis

The Nagpur unit of Congress’ student wing NSUI has filed a complaint against Nagpur University Registrar Neeraj Khati for allegedly campaigning for Nagpur South-West BJP candidate Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Advertising

In a press note, Nagpur district NSUI president Ashish Mandpe said, “Nagpur University Registrar Neeraj Khati was seen campaigning for Nagpur South-West BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis on October 9. He was also seen shouting slogans for the BJP. By doing so, he has violated service rules. We have filed complaint against him to Vice Chancellor Siddharth Kane, Election Commission of India and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in this regard demanding strict action.”

NSUI also issued photograph of Khati in the campaign rally with a saffron scarf around his neck. “If no action is taken against Khati, we will launch an agitation,” Mandpe warned.

Khati told The Indian Express, “I happened to be at the spot by coincidence. I had gone to the house of my area’s corporator to complain about stray dogs menace and trees that cause hindrance to overhead electric supply lines. They just put the dupatta around my neck. I was telling them that I am not in the rally but they forcibly roped me in.”