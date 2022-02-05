Congress unable to convert favourable atmosphere into votes, says Raghu Sharma

Former Rajasthan minister for health and family welfare Raghu Sharma is the AICC incharge of Gujarat for the 2022 elections. He looks to rewrite the election management strategy of the Gujarat Congress to fight the BJP. He speaks at length to Leena Misra and Ritu Sharma about what went wrong for the Congress and what it looks to fix ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Edited excerpts:

Why does the Congress look like a party without a plan? It seemed to have everything well going for it in Gujarat in 2017.

In 2017, we were only 12 seats short of the majority. We got 77 seats, add to that one of Jignesh Mevani and two of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). Our coalition actually won 80 seats.

But this was largely due to the Patidar agitation…

There were so many agitations then, including the OBC and SC agitations. Obviously, there was an impact of those agitations. But what happened after that? Fifteen MLAs from our party switched over to the BJP and in the subsequent by-elections, we lost 12 seats. But Alpesh (Thakor) who was leading the OBC agitation, contested on a BJP ticket and lost, which is significant. Around 16 Patels won on BJP tickets. If the Patidar agitation had an impact, no Patidar from the BJP should have won. In spite of the OBC agitation, we got seats in Mehsana. In Rajkot, which is Patidar-dominated, we did not win anything. (In) Surat, which has Saurashtra Patidars, we won only one of the 16 seats. So where is the impact of the agitation?

Then in the local elections last year, the Congress lost everything.

That’s true. We have lost all, except the Banaskantha district panchayat. We lost in all metropolitan cities and municipalities. But in the state elections, these results are not going to impact much because the BJP will face anti-incumbency at the municipality, zilla panchayat, assembly and Parliament levels as the public wants delivery of goods. Look what has happened in Gujarat – they (the BJP) could not generate employment in 27 years, of which seven years they have been at the Centre. Pandemic mismanagement – they said 10,000 people died of Covid. Later, they were pressured by Congress’s Nyay Yatra where we went door-to-door and contacted all the families where people had died of Covid. Now, the state government’s affidavit before the SC has accepted that 90,000 people died of Covid. Because when lakhs of people died at their homes, who would issue them death certificates? We have interacted with so many families – an 80-year-old father whose two sons have died and there is nobody to feed. They have enrolled under MNREGA. Five-six such families were connected online with Rahul Gandhiji during the Nyay Yatra.

Then there have been paper leaks. Every three months, drugs are caught via the Gujarat route. In Surat, farmers are agitating, their land is being destroyed by chemicals, the water and air are polluted. We have appointed a 10-member committee to probe this.

Does raising issues help win an election or is it the final emotional or communal spin that works?

People’s grievances have to be highlighted. They (BJP) got a mandate to govern Gujarat in 2017 but after four years they changed the chief minister, deputy chief minister, all the cabinet ministers. Do you think nobody is going to question this? At least people of Gujarat would like to know the reason why such a big surgery was done, and what was the compulsion? You appointed Bhupendra Patel, a first-timer, as CM. The party president CR Paatil is diluting the authority of the chief minister; he uses the chopper and aircraft more than Bhupendrabhai. This means the CM is not the face (of the government).

It might have been to cut down the anti-incumbency…

Which means they are admitting it. Has it ever happened in Gujarat that the whole cabinet has been changed? Isn’t it a sign of something big? That means not one person in the government was doing the right thing.

Don’t you think the Congress woke up after the AAP, AIMIM took away its votes ?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes only at the time of elections. In Surat, we got zero seats. It was the Congress people who won on AAP’s tickets. I don’t think we need to worry about either AAP or AIMIM. The election will be between the Congress and the BJP, there is no chance for a third force.

There was a groundswell of support for the Congress’s grand recreation of the Dandi March in its 75th year in 2005. In 2012, there were stampedes outside its headquarters with people wanting to register for own-your-home scheme. But none of these paid off electorally. Why?

I am focussing on exactly that – where did we go wrong. We have never strengthened the organisation at the booth. We created an atmosphere, it began to appear, as if the government would change. But the BJP concentrated on the booth more than us, this was the major reason (for their victory).

Where will you get the people from?

Nothing is impossible. We will train and distribute identity cards to 25 people selected for booth management.

You can hold a meeting of 2-3 lakh and you can do 10 or 15 such meetings. These will create an atmosphere but your man is missing at the place where the vote is to be cast. That’s the most important factor. Elections are now so competitive that you will have to concentrate on the booth. If our booth team is not strong, we will have a problem even in the future. I have managed to convince everyone and they seem to understand this now.

I was here in the 2002 elections. The atmosphere was created, Soniaji held huge meetings, yet what were the results?

Don’t you think you are late for booth mobilisation?

We have eight months. I am an elected representative. I have done this experiment in my own constituency (Rajasthan).

But it depends on local leaders. We have 66 MLAs (including independent MLA Mevani). We won’t give tickets to MLAs who don’t do this because it means he won’t win. We have identified two (managers) per booth already. I have calculated a requirement of 25 persons per booth who will ensure that when a Congress vote is not cast, they send a team to their home and bring them to the booth, and also work on the floating votes.

How will your booth management compete with the BJP’s page committees?

It can happen if (there are) 25 individuals who are local residents who know the minds of the people. The biggest problem with the BJP is bogus voting. We are training our cadres to get cancelled the names of voters who are dead when the electoral rolls are being revised. Our party has to work hard, enrol our voters and remove fake names… booth committees have to work continuously, not just during elections.

Election Commission (EC) has authorised political parties to appoint a BLO (booth-level officer). The BJP is able to give names, we don’t have names. Imagine if in one booth there are 20 bogus votes, multiply by 300. The defeat or victory is sealed in this math.

How will you combat the dissent within?

Look, there is no political party that does not have dissent. It is restrained in the BJP because they are in power at the Centre and here. What do you think? If they throw 25 people out of the government, will those people be happy? Will they garland Modiji? They feel that (the government) agencies “would harass us for all the corruption we did, the mistakes we made”. Hence, they are quiet. They are not able to ventilate their feelings. We have no such problems so our partymen ventilate their feelings.

Suppose if your high command decides to take Shankersinh Vaghela back, what kind of impact can it have on your party?

I believe that a person cannot bring about a gain or loss. In 27 years, when did we get the highest number of seats? In 2017, when the biggest leader – the Congress Legislature party chief (Vaghela) – quit. In 2002, (when) Vaghela was the president, the Congress got 51-52 seats.

Many good people have quit. This is all because of personal grievances. RPN Singh quit. What did the Congress not give him? What grievances did Jyotiraditya Scindia have? He quit and caused the fall of the government. All for personal gains.

Do you think reaching out to the Patidars will benefit the Congress?

There is gain in everything. But I am talking about (community) leaders. In 1985, the BJP had two MPs. Would the BJP have ever thought it would get an absolute majority? Time brings about the best solution. This is the same Congress that had won more than 400 seats in Parliament. We ran the government for 10 years. When elections will be held in 2024, who knows how much the political landscape of the country would have changed. We got zero seats this time (in the Lok Sabha) but does that mean we will get zero seats next time, too?

But if a party stays out of power for so many years, doesn’t its funds get strained?

That is true. This crisis is across the Congress. Rasta nikalta hai (there is always a way). I don’t believe the constraint of funds decides formation or non-formation of governments.

Do you see the Congress winning at least one seat in Gujarat or Rajasthan in 2024?

In Rajasthan, earlier, we won 20 seats, when the BJP got only four. In 2004, when we formed the government at the Centre, we had only four seats, 20 went to the BJP. This depends on the public mood.

How many MLAs will you repeat?

Cannot say at this point. Winnability is the only criteria for politics. If there is feedback about someone that he/she is not going to win, why should we give a ticket? We will have to show some courage. Else it won’t work. In this world of technology, we get inputs on everything. If the BJP has hired 20 agencies, there will be 10-15 of ours, too. They give inputs that even political parties won’t give, whether you rely or not, it’s up to you.

How many seats do you expect in Gujarat?

Cannot say. Our organisation’s formation, campaign strategy, survey reports, feedback from our own party… all these will decide. There were 43 seats that were won by a low margin, what can you predict on those seats? Even the survey agencies cannot predict. Our target is 125 plus.

The BJP has set a target of 182…

So, should we go home? This is baseless talk. Last time, they set a target of 150-plus, why did they get 99? There were some faults on our part. Then there was pressure from the income-tax (department), ED (Enforcement Directorate)… Small businessmen who run Gujarat’s economy are afraid. If the pollution control board gives them a closure notice, how will they pay salaries, electricity bills, loans? If you pressure such people… this is how (election) management happened in the four cities of Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Rajkot.

As long as the people have the BJP or Narendra Modi in their minds, we might try, but not succeed.

Now, all decisions will be made by the elections to the five states, and Gujarat will decide what will happen in 2024. In West Bengal, they sent chief ministers of six states, 50 ministers of the Union cabinet, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. What did they not do to defeat Mamata Banerjee? Jagdeep Dhankhar crossed all limits of the governor office – what were the results?

It is our own weakness that we are not able to convert an atmosphere in our favour into votes. This has been our shortcoming since 2005. Last time, we should have formed the government – there was the Patidar andolan, OBC andolan, a former chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) was in charge, Rahul Gandhi campaigned here for 40 days… What more force could the Congress have used? The problem is booth management. Election management and micromanagement is what we have to do if we have to fight the BJP.