LIVE: Goa Congress stakes claim to form govt in Goa, claims BJP numbers may further ‘dwindle’

The Congress on Saturday staked claim to form the government in Goa, claiming that the Manohar Parrikar-led dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D’Souza. BJP, on the other hand, has called an “urgent meeting” of the party MLAs in its Panaji office.
At present, Congress has the majority in the house at 14, followed by BJP with 13 MLAs.
Read | Manohar Parrikar’s health condition stable: Goa CMO
In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Congress leader and leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar demanded the dismissal of the BJP-led state government.
“Incumbent BJP led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, which has long lost the trust of the people, has also lost the strength of the house,” Kavlekar wrote while demanding that the Congress be called to form the government.
Goa forward and independent MLAs reach residence of Goa CM
Meanwhile, Goa forward and independent MLAs have gone to Manohar Parrikar’s residence seeking a meeting.
State BJP calls for a meeting follwing Congress letter to Guv
Following Congress' action, state BJP called for an immediate meeting. Nilesh Cabral, Rajesh Patnekar, Milind Naik, Pramod Sawant, Alina Saldanha walked in for BJP meeting. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo is also attending the meeting which is ongoing.
Photo by Express Photo by Smita Nair
Goa Congress writes letter to Guv, demands to dismiss Parrikar-led BJP govt
The Goa Congress wrote a letter to the Governor Mridula Sinha asking her to dismiss the BJP-led state government. The Congress stated that the strength of the BJP in the 40- member state legislative assembly could "dwindle further" and warned Sinha from recommending President's rule in the state. Below is the letter.