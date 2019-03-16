LIVE: Goa Congress stakes claim to form govt in Goa, claims BJP numbers may further ‘dwindle’

The Congress on Saturday staked claim to form the government in Goa, claiming that the Manohar Parrikar-led dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D’Souza. BJP, on the other hand, has called an “urgent meeting” of the party MLAs in its Panaji office.

At present, Congress has the majority in the house at 14, followed by BJP with 13 MLAs.

Read | Manohar Parrikar’s health condition stable: Goa CMO

In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Congress leader and leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar demanded the dismissal of the BJP-led state government.

“Incumbent BJP led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar, which has long lost the trust of the people, has also lost the strength of the house,” Kavlekar wrote while demanding that the Congress be called to form the government.