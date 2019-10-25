Haryana: Congress snatches Kalka seat from BJP

Congress candidate Pardeep Chaudhary on Thursday won the Kalka Assembly seat defeating sitting BJP MLA Latika Sharma with a margin of 5,931 votes.

Chaudhary, who had been MLA from Kalka from 2009 to 2014 on the ticket of Indian National Lok Dal, had lost the seat to Sharma in the last Assembly elections in 2014 by 19,027 votes.

After a split in the Chautala clan, Chaudhary opted to join the Congress and was given the ticket from Kalka. There were 10 candidates in the fray from the Kalka Assembly seat. Chaudhary got a total of 57,948 votes out of 1,28,031 while Sharma secured 52,017 votes. He got 45.26 per cent vote share. Kiran Chaudhary, candidate of Jannayak Janata Party, bagged 7,739 votes. As many as 737 people opted for NOTA.

The counting of votes was held at PG Government College for Girls, Sector 14. All the candidates were present during the counting of votes at the counting centre. As the results started coming out round-wise, Chaudhary’s supporters started beating drums. Sharma left the counting centre after round 12. She declined to speak much when mediapersons tried to talk to her. A few of her supporters started crying and Sharma consoled them.

Chaudhary led from round one to seven. From round eight to 12, Sharma maintained the lead. The remaining rounds from 13 to 16 were dominated by Chaudhary. Confident about his victory, Chaudhary left the counting centre after round 10 for his house in Sector 2 and again emerged when he was officially declared winner.

The Kalka Assembly seat consists of rural areas dominated by Gujjar, Saini, Harijan, Rajput and Brahmin communities. The total voting percentage in Kalka was 70.05 per cent this time.