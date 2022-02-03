Congress slogan has hurt Sikh sentiments, SGPC tells poll body

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday objected to the Congress party allegedly “distorting the last lines of the Sikh prayer ‘Nanak Naam Charhdi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala’ and using it as ‘Punjab Di Charhdi Kala, Congress Mange Sarbat Da Bhala’, for its personal and political interests”.

A written complaint has been lodged by the SGPC to the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab.

“In view of the Punjab elections, the Congress party has committed this deplorable act, which has caused great resentment among the Sangat,” said Dhami.

“The Congress has distorted the Sikh terminology and installed the objectionable content on its hoarding boards at many places and also posted it on its Punjab Congress Twitter handle today,” said Dhami.

Terming this act of Congress as playing with the Sikh sentiments, SGPC president said, “These words of the Sikh prayer are ingrained in the hearts of every Sikh while Congress has hurt the Sikh sentiments by changing them.” The SGPC said that it was receiving objections from the Sangat.

“SGPC has sent a complaint to the Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer urging him to take strict notice of this move of Congress and get it withdrawn immediately. The election officer has also been urged to take action to instruct the Congress to remove all its hoarding boards carrying objectionable content and ask the party to issue a public apology,” said Dhami.