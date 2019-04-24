Congress’ Sheila Dikshit starts from Signature Bridge, ready to go the mile

Twenty-one years after she contested her first Lok Sabha polls in 1998 from the capital, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit filed her nomination from North East Delhi Tuesday. Dikshit, who had ideated the construction of Signature Bridge, chose the location as the starting point for her roadshow even as residents of Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden, Timarpur and Khajuri Khas turned up in large numbers to support her.

“This seat is special to me as I had fought my first election (before delimitation) in Delhi from here. I am hopeful that people from the constituency will support me in this journey. The fight has just begun and the next 20 days are going to be exciting. We will leave no stone unturned to reach out to the public and address their issues,” said Dikshit, after coming out of the district commissioner’s office.

She had contested from East Delhi in 1998 and lost to BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari. The seat included parts of North East Delhi at that time. Click here for more election news

Asked whom she considers a tougher challenger between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP candidate Dilip Pandey, the Congress veteran said she sees both of them as a challenge and her endeavour will be to win. “No seat is small or big and it does not belong to any individual. It belongs to the people of the constituency,” she said.

The North East seat was formed in 2008. With 10 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, it has a large Muslim population who hope Dikshit will make a comeback. “This is the most backward constituency. After Sheila ji, no development has taken place in our locality. The Wazirabad bridge was her idea and other parties are just claiming ownership,” said Seemapuri resident Khurshida Khan.

Calling her the “development lady”, many said they were against the idea of a Congress-AAP alliance. “She changed the face of the constituency during her tenure. AAP has failed to get any work done from the Centre and the constant state-Centre fight is affecting Delhi…,” said B L Grover from Dilshad Garden.