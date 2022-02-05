Congress candidates signed agreements to remain servants to one family: Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Saturday said that Congress has made its election candidates sign agreements to make them “ghulaam” (servants) of the party. She also said that people should not trust a party that asks for signature of its members to keep them in a position of servitude to one family and dynasty.

While addressing a rally in Cancona on Saturday evening, Irani said, “I heard that one, who lost the election from Amethi, came to Goa and said to his candidates, ‘Come, sign a document and say you will not betray us.’ I have come to ask the people that if the leader has no faith in his party workers, should the people trust such a party? The party that asks for a signature on a document of servitude to a family, a dynasty, should the people trust such a party?”

Irani’s comments came a day after the election candidates of the Congress and its alliance partner Goa Forward Party took a pledge of loyalty and signed affidavits stating that they would not defect after being elected in the February 14 legislative assembly poll.

“In a democracy, only the Congress can have an agreement of servitude. Have you seen any BJP workers being told to write on a paper that they will be servants all their life? And it is this that the Congress is known for. If you don’t want to be a servant, you are merit-based, there is no place for you in the Congress. I have come to request you that those who have no faith in the merit of their candidate, should be in the demerit list of the people,” Irani said in Cuncolim.

Irani addressed a public rally in Cancona, Goa’s southernmost assembly constituency, from where former minister and leader of the BJP’s ST Morcha Ramesh Tawadkar has been fielded by the party. Earlier in the day, she also addressed a rally in the Cuncolim assembly constituency in South Goa campaigning for BJP candidate Clafasio Dias. Dias was among the 10 Congress MLAs who had defected to the BJP in 2019.

She said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was the BJP that stood by the people and supported them. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, she said that during that time people did not even know if he was in the country or abroad visiting his grandmother.

“During a crisis when the country needed to fight together, Congress leaders would either go to grandmother’s house or create doubts in the mind of the people. What about the vaccine? What about the vaccine? Nobody imagined that the government will make a free vaccine available to every citizen. Congress ruled for years but they could not even provide a PPE suit for our doctors or nurses,” said Irani. She also said that over a lakh families in Goa had received free rations from the BJP during the pandemic.

“Vote for the those who stood by you during the crisis, vote for those who brought development to your door and for those whose leader went to Pakistan and settled the score for India. I am here to request you all to give your vote to BJP, the organisation that (late defence minister and former Chief Minister of Goa) Manohar Parrikar built,” the union minister said in Cancona.