Congress seeks TRS support to enable Rahul Gandhi form govt at Centre

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy wrote a letter to TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Kota. (PTI)

The Congress Tuesday sought the Telangana Rashtra Samitis support to enable Rahul Gandhi form the next government at the Centre after the ongoing general elections to enable the state get Special Category Status.

“I would first like to thank you for categorically extending support to the demand for according Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Since the BJP has rejected the SCS demand and Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised to sign the first file granting SCS to AP upon becoming the Prime Minister, I request you to support our party to form the next government at the Centre,” Raghuveera said in the letter.

AP would get special status only if a government under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi was formed at the Centre, he said, adding that the Congress had listed this in its election manifesto.

“I have requested the main parties in Andhra Pradesh TDP, YSR Congress and Jana Sena to set politics aside and support the Congress to secure SCS for the state.

Since you have already supported the SCS demand, I request you to support the Congress to form the government at the Centre. Please do not support the BJP and let further injustice done to AP,” the PCC president pleaded.

