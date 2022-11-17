Congress SC dept chief protests selection of candidates

The chairman of Congress party’s Scheduled Caste department in Gujarat, Hitendra Pithadiya, on Wednesday questioned the selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections and raised questions on why there was a difference between “talk and action” in the party.

On Wednesday, after Congress declared its final list of 37 candidates, Pithadiya took to social media to express his displeasure. “Not a single candidate from Valmiki community has been given ticket by Gujarat Congress for the assembly elections. This is unfortunate. Women Empowerment? OBC/Muslim representation? Balancing of caste and sub-castes? A Dalit-Tribal candidate from a general seat? Why is there a difference between talk and action? Is this social justice? Manuwad Muradabad,” tweeted the leader in Gujarati and Hindi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pithadiya said, “Both Jagdish Thakor (GPCC president) and Raghu Sharma had said that in the coming assembly elections, they would put up Dalit candidates on seats that have a higher percentage of Dalit population.”

Adding that apart from the 13 seats reserved for SCs, there are 27 General seats in Gujarat where Dalit population is greater than 10 per cent, he said, “In seats like Dholka, the Dalit population is 20 per cent. On Amraiwadi seat (in Ahmedabad city) our numbers are more than 61,000. We are a sizeable population in Bapunagar, Vejalpur, Limbayat, Keshod, Manavadar and Gandhinagar North. But why are capable Dalits not been selected to fight from general seats. We want to compete with general category of people.”

“I am the chairman of SC department and in my speeches I have been assuring the Valmiki community that I will get them representation on more than one seat. Today I feel I have failed somewhere. The Congress party has not given ticket to a single candidate from the Valmiki community,” he claimed adding that even on reserved SC seats there is no representation to the community.

Pithadiya said, “Raghu Sharma is general secretary, media incharge is Alok Sharma and there is one Manish Sharma who has come from Rahul Gandhi’s office… the control room is manned by Navin Sharma. Why should upper caste leaders come here and dictate to OBC and SCs,” he said adding that he was not part of the Pradesh election committee.

He said the party has also not made adequate representation of Muslims and women while selecting candidates. The party has selected 14 women and six Muslim candidates to fight the upcoming polls.

Pithadiya, however, said that he was not planning to resign.“I am not against the Congress party. I am against the injustice that is happening. It does not mean that I will vote against the party. I want to stay within the party and fight. I am not going to resign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said that the Pithadiya had sought a ticket from Dhandhuka, which is a general seat. “He is just miffed at not been given a ticket,” a leader added.

The Congress while releasing its last list on Wednesday, dropped sitting MLA Rajesh Gohil from Dhandhuka and selected Harpal Singh Chudasma. Earlier in the day, supporters of Gohil and Chudasma protested at party headquarters in Ahmedabad seeking tickets for their leaders.

Supporters of Gohil wanted the party to repeat him, while supporters of Chudasma sought his selection from the seat.