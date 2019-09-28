Congress says party united, will form next govt in Haryana

The Congress’s determination to not allow the BJP to “inject” issues into the political discourse and the Manohar Lal Khattar government’s “misgovernance” will pave the way for the Opposition party’s victory in the Haryana Assembly polls next month, according to the state Congress committee.

State Congress chief Kumari Selja and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday launched the party’s poll campaign, ‘Pehle Report, Phir Vote’. The campaign aims to demand answers from the state government regarding the promises they made and their “non-fulfilment”. A toll free number was also launched, where people can give their feedback on the Congress’s campaign.

Speaking to reporters, Selja expressed confidence that the Congress will form the next government in the state. On what has changed for the party since its poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, she said, “The issues were different in Lok Sabha elections, different issues had been brought in. Today also, they are trying to do the same, but the people of Haryana cannot be misled.Today there are major issues confronting the people of the state… even today, they are trying to inject issues. Those are not going to work.Haryana’s elections will be held on Haryana’s issues and issues that affect residents of Haryana.”

Hooda said the Congress is “completely ready” and aims to “look forward, not backward”. He said the BJP government’s “failure” to fulfil promises would bring about the downfall of the party.

“When the BJP government was formed 5 years ago, people had many hopes, lot of promises were made. Today that hope has turned into disappointment… This government is not a performing government, it is an event management government.whether it is law and order, employment,” he said.

Commenting on rival parties’ claims that the Congress is a divided house, Hooda said, “Congress is united. It is not one person or two persons, Congress is a party that is completely united. There can be difference in opinion in a democratic party like ours but in the elections, everyone will fight as one.”