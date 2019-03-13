Congress, RJD trade barbs ahead of Bihar poll pact

Even as all eyes are on RJD chief Lalu Prasad to take a final call on seat-sharing among Grand Alliance partners by March 15, senior Congress leader Sadanand Singh on Tuesday said that no one should underestimate his party’s strength. The RJD hit back, saying the Congress as a national party should try to “take along its alliance partners rather than threatening to go the UP and Delhi way”.

Singh, MLA from Kahalgaon, told reporters here: “Our strength should not be underestimated. We are being led by Rahul Gandhi and we have shown we can take decisions like contesting alone in UP and Delhi. We can take such decisions in other states as well.”

Reacting to these remarks, RJD vice-president Shivanand Tewary said, “The Congress is a national party. It should try to take along its alliance partners rather than threaten to go the UP or Delhi way. It is a proven fact that we have much bigger support base than the Congress and several other parties in Bihar.”

Sources in both parties said that there was last-moment posturing on both sides before a meeting of top leaders of the Grand Alliance. The RJD has hinted that a deal could be finalised by March 15-16.