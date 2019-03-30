UP Lok Sabha elections: Congress replaces Maharajganj candidate, fields journalist

AFTER ANNOUNCING the candidature of Tanushree Tripathi, daughter of jailed murder convict Amarmani Tripathi, from Maharajganj seat on Thursday night, the Congress replaced her on Friday morning, fielding TV journalist Supriya Srinate instead. Supriya’s father, the late Harshvardhan Singh, was elected MP from Maharajganj in 1989 and 2009 on Janata Dal and Congress tickets, respectively.

Tanushree’s name was included in the list of Congress candidates released Thursday night. Shivpal Singh Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) had already declared Tanushree as its candidate from Maharajganj. Click here for more election news

Tanushree claimed she did not ask the Congress or PSP for a ticket from Maharajganj. “My brother Amanmani Tripathi had won the 2017 Assembly polls from Nautanwa seat in Maharajganj as an Independent. I was part of the campaign in 2017 and both Congress and PSP must have seen potential in me to win. I did not ask for a ticket. I am still not sure if I will contest the election. I will decide in a couple of days,” Tanushree told The Indian Express Friday.

Tanushree’s father and four-time former MLA from Nautanwa, Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, are both presently in jail serving a life term for the murder of poet Madhumita Shukla in 2003 in Lucknow. The case was investigated by the CBI. Her brother Amanmani too is facing a CBI probe in connection with the murder case of his wife.

On Tanushree being named by two parties from the same seat, PSP spokesperson Deepak Mishra said, “We named her because she had campaigned for her brother in the 2017 elections. We saw her as a promising candidate.” He, however, did not reply when it was pointed out that Tanushree claimed that she did not seek a PSP ticket.

Congress Maharajganj district president Alok Prasad claimed he was unaware of how Tanushree’s name was announced. “Those interested in contesting election have to apply to the party. A survey is done by the party and based on the findings of the survey, the candidate is selected. I think she must have applied. That is why her name was shortlisted,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

Srinate, who replaced Tanushree, told The Indian Express that politics would give her a platform to bring about change.