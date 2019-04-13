Ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Bengaluru, Congress releases video: ‘Where’s 2014 report card?’

Just a few hours ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru for his final round of campaigning in Karnataka before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Party has taken a dig at the Prime Minister and the BJP demanding a report card on the promises made for the city’s development in 2014.

Congress Lok Sabha candidate for Bangalore North Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted, “Modi ji, welcome to Namma Bengaluru. When giving your magnificent ‘Achhe Din’ speech at the election rally, pls be sure give a report card on the promises your party made to Bengaluru in 2014. Bengaluru wants answers!”

The Byre Gowda-starred “fact check video” touches upon various issues that affect the city, with the iconic Vidhana Soudha (state legislature building) in the background. “How much of the Rs 10,000 crore investment promised for basic infrastructure in the city was materialised?” one among the major questions raised in the video mentions.

Other promises like the bullet train connecting Bengaluru and Delhi; monorail; establishment of 10 Kendriya Vidyalayas, setting up an Indian Institute of Technology, and an international sports complex in the city with Rs. 1,000 crore investment are among the points discussed in the three-minute video.

“They (BJP) made false promises five years ago and fooled people. Don’t be fooled this time,” warns Byre Gowda as the campaign video closes with a request to vote for the Congress.

