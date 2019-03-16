Congress releases its third list

The Congress released its third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections late on Friday.

Advertising

Pertaining to Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Telangana and one seat from Nagaland and UP each, it announced tickets for 18 seats.

The prominent names include Sushmita Dev from Silchar, Gaurav Gogoi from Kaliabor in Assam, and Vincent Pala from Shillong and Mukul Sangma from Tura in Meghalaya.

For the only seat in UP, Barabanki, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste category, the Congress has decided to field Tanuj Punia, son of party’s senior leader PL Punia. For Nagaland’s only seat, K L Chishi will contest on the Congress ticket.

In Telangana, among others, Kinda Vishweshwar Reddy and A Revanth Reddy will contest from Chevella and Malkajgiri, respectively.