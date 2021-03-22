Congress releases manifesto for Bengal polls with focus on long-term development

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday released the party’s election manifesto titled ‘Banglar Disha’ for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal.

The manifesto has eight distinct promises for the people of the state and focuses on long-term development.

Chowdhury said this manifesto has been made in line with the vision of late Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second chief minister of West Bengal, who played an important role in the state’s development.

“Our manifesto has distinct promises on law and order, health, education and art and culture. We would appeal to the people to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF alliance which is the only alternative to the ruling TMC and the BJP. Both the parties have failed to live up to the promises it had made to voters,” Chowdhury said. Left Front, the alliance partner of Congress, had released its manifesto on Saturday.

The four-page manifesto also focuses on safety of women, social security of the people, industrial development and employment generation and etc.