‘Mahagathbandhan’ will give rise to ‘mahabhrashtachar’: PM Modi

Intensifying his attack on the opposition he said, " 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will give rise to 'mahabhrashtachar' (grand corruption)'.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday intensified his attack on the opposition and said the ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) will give rise to ‘mahabhrashtachar’ (grand corruption)’.

He said the Congress Party was a mere “Vote-Katwa” party ( a party that cuts other winning parties’ vote) and will witness its downfall soon.

Modi said while a Congress leader is sharing the stage with the Samajwadi Party, an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi who was present at an SP meeting in Raebareli this week, the BSP is attacking the grand old party. “The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the grand old party,” he said at an election meeting here, apparently to drive a wedge between the two allies.

He also recalled how the Congress had withdrawn support from governments at the Centre in the past leading to political instability. “Only the BJP can give a stable government,” he said.

