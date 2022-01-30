Congress fields Punjab CM Channi from two seats, drops three MLAs in third list

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest the Assembly polls from the reserved constituency of Bhadaur besides his Chamkaur Sahib constituency. The Congress has called this decision a “masterstroke” aimed at denting the AAP’s prospects in its stronghold region of Malwa by consolidating Dalit votes.

In its third list of eight candidates, released on Sunday, the Congress has bet on former mayor Vishnu Sharma to take on former chief minister Amarinder Singh from Patiala Urban, where the party had earlier considered veteran leader Lal Singh.

While the party has dropped MLAs Tarsem DC (Attari) and Angad Singh (Nawanshahar) from the latest list, another MLA, Raminder Awla from Jalalabad, opted out of the contest against former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. The party has fielded a turncoat, former MP Mohan Singh Phallianwala, against Sukhbir from Jalalabad and Tarsem Singh Sialka from Attari.

Angad Singh lost the ticket after his wife, Aditi Singh, a legislator from Rae Barely in Uttar Pradesh, had not only switched over to the BJP in November last year but also dared senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to contest against her. Congress sources said that Priyanka had treated Aditi like her “younger sister” but was “betrayed”. “Hence the Congress decided to drop Angad Singh, whom it had chosen during the 2017 elections by rejecting Satinder Singh Saini Pallichikki, who has now been nominated,” said a party leader.

The Congress also denied a ticket to Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Khalsa, who had switched over to the party from the AAP.

The party has fielded former Union minister Pawan Bansal’s son Manish Bansal from Barnala. Former MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon could not get the ticket despite the backing of party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The MLA from Khemkaran, Sukhpal Bhullar, has been renominated despite unfavourable survey results. Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, a Ludhiana-based leader, has been fielded from Ludhiana South.

By fielding Channi from two segments, the Congress expects to consolidate Dalit votes in Sangrur and Barnala districts. The AAP’s chief ministerial candidate, Bhagwant Mann, had won from all nine Assembly segments in Sangrur with a margin of over one lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Mann is contesting the Assembly polls from the Dhuri segment now.

A Congress leader said that by fielding Channi from two seats, the party wanted to signal he was its strongest leader. He said that though the party wanted Sidhu to contest the polls from two seats as well, the plan could not materialise.

Earlier, the Congress wanted to field Channi from Adampur (SC) but it was felt that he needed to stand from Barnala district. Mehal Kalan was also considered for the chief minister. “His candidature from Bhadaur will help us in several segments including Dirba, Sunam, Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Sangrur,” a party leader said.

The third list came when only two days are left for candidates to file nomination papers.