Congress pulls all stops to win back leaders upset with ticket distribution

Amid dissent over naming of candidates for four bypolls in the state, Punjab Congress is pulling all stops to take on board all those who are threatening to revolt after the announcement of tickets.

Party tickets to candidates for four bypolls — Raminder Awla from Jalalabad, Sandeep Singh Sandhu from Dakha, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal from Phagwara and Indu Bala from Mukerian — has left many aspirants red-faced.

While a Youth Congress leader from Jalalabad, Goldy Kamboj, resigned from the party to protest ticket to state unit chief Sunil Jakhar’s aide Raminder Awla from Jalalabad, there are many others sulking after the ticket distribution.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday himself called up former SAD-MP-turned Congress leader Amrik Singh Aliwal to support his lietenant Capt Sandhu, sources said. They added the party had ensured that other aspirants of the ticket from Dakha supported Capt Sandhu in his first electoral battle.

It is learnt, that the party has managed to placate Joginder Singh Mann, a strong contender from Phagwara. He was also threatening not to support Dhaliwal. Former MLA Tarlochan Singh Soondh was also an aspirant from Phagwara, a reserved constituency. He has not raised a banner of revolt openly, but is learnt to be upset.

Congress leaders, including the Chief Minister himself, have spoken to few upset leaders, but those who are still upset would meet Jakhar soon. Jakhar, it is learnt, would be holding a meeting of several aspirants “unhappy at the rejection” in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Former minister Hans Raj Joshan, who was an aspirant for Jalalabad ticket would be meeting Jakhar.

Anish Sidhana, another aspirant from Jalalabad, however, has been placated. “I will be helping Awla. He has spoken to me today. I told him that he is the official candidate and whenever the party names their candidate, I support him.”

Sidhana said. Echoing similar sentiment, former minister Mohinder Singh Rinwa also said that though the candidate was an “outsider” they would be supporting him.

Amarinder on Tuesday met three of four candidates, except Indu Bala, to convey a message that they were backed by the party completely. He assigned all the Cabinet ministers, with three to four overseeing party campaign in each constituency to ensure victory. The CM announced that he would accompany Capt Sandhu and Awla for filing of their nominations on September 30.

A Congress statement said the ministers will be supported by 16-18 MLAs each, with around two dozen senior officer-bearers of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working day and night to leverage the advantage the party already has in the state.

With this, the Chief Minister has set the stage for a virtual carpet bombing of all the four constituencies by the Congress during the bypolls slated for October 21.