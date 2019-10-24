Congress predicts win in 84 seats in Maharashtra, says BJP used ‘massive money power’

WITH exit polls projecting a BJP-Shiv Sena victory, the state Congress on Wednesday said the actual results would be very different and predicted that it would win 84 seats. The party also claimed that if the BJP won, it would be because of the “massive money power” that the ruling party deployed during the election.

“Let the actual result speak for itself. We strongly feel the result will be different than what is being projected,” state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat told The Indian Express a day before the counting of votes. When asked to reveal his prediction, Thorat said, “…I will say that we will win 84 seats… we are confident that we have fielded strong candidates and their chance of winning is higher.”

He said the exit polls showed him losing the Sangamner seat. “I have never lost from Sangamner, the prediction will be wrong,” he added.

Thorat said the NCP will do equally well as its party chief Sharad Pawar led the campaign aggressively. Speaking on the Satara Lok Sabha byelection, he said, “The NCP will win the Satara seat despite the Prime Minister holding a rally for (BJP candidate) Udayanraje. Sharad Pawar’s rally in the pouring rain made more impact and sealed Udayanraje’s fate.”

On the exit polls, Thorat further said, “During the Delhi polls, when AAP fought for the first time, only one exit poll had given it a chance while all others had written off the party. On the day of the results, exit pollsters were thoroughly embarrassed. Therefore, I would say wait for the final result.”

The state Congress chief claimed that if the BJP-Shiv Sena came to power as projected, the victory could be credited to “massive money power”.

“The BJP employed massive money power in this election. It was a well thought out plan. It had no other way than to employ money. It was on display during the campaign,” he said.

Thorat alleged that besides money power, the ruling party had also misused power by threatening Congress-NCP leaders and forcing them to join its fold.

“Money power, misuse of power and lack of development are highlights of the tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis government,” he added.

Regarding the absence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Priyanka Gandhi at campaign rallies, Thorat said, “Rahul Gandhi held five rallies and they generated a good response. I think the party feels that since it is a state election, raising national issues would not be proper.”

He said the Congress party chief had health issues and could not make it. “We had urged Priyanka Gandhi to campaign, but she could not make it,” he added.

Thorat also said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had at every rally compared his five-year tenure with the 15-year term of the Congress-NCP government.

“But he failed to reveal what exactly his government had done during the five-year tenure. He only kept saying that his government’s tenure was better, but failed to elaborate what was better than the previous government,” he said.

Thorat claimed that 16,000 farmers had ended their lives during the Fadnavis regime. “During our regime, this figure was much lower. Yet, he kept parading lies,” said Thorat.

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the exit polls are not always accurate. “They have failed in the past. Therefore, let’s wait for Thursday,” he said.

Chavan said that while campaigning, the Congress-NCP had hit out at the Fadnavis government over alleged non-performance. “The Fadnavis government tried to hide behind the scrapping of Article 370, which is not relevant to the Maharashtra election… The state government had no development issues to project, therefore they tried to cling to Article 370,” he said.