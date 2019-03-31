Congress: PM Modi scared of real issues, playing with people’s emotions

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running scared of “real issues”, the Congress on Saturday said he is instead playing with emotions of the people, as there has been a monumental mismanagement of the economy and “reckless” decisions under his watch.

Advertising

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also accused the Prime Minister of insulting the Army by politicising its operations.

Sharma said the Indian Army does not belong to any political party, or the Prime Minister. He maintained that the Prime Minister should refrain from “misusing” the Army for political gains, and instead talk about basic and real issues of the people. Click here for more election news

Sharma said a government’s achievements is not analysed on the basis of the Prime Minister’s physical strength but on its thinking, policies and achievements.

The Congress leader said: “Modi had made certain promises to the people of India. A betrayed nation is (now) asking questions of his betrayal, non-performance, non-delivery and non-creation of 2 crore jobs per year which has actually put a deep dark shadow on the future of our young people, on their aspirations…the farmers are asking questions about non-fulfilment of the government commitment to give one and a half times the price as per the cost of the produce of the farmer which has not come,” he said.

Sharma said the country is asking for account, and it will “fix the accountability of the non-performance and betrayal of Modi and the BJP.

“The Prime Minister is in the habit of making tall claims and false claims…. We challenge him to prove even one of his claims right. The fact is, there has been monumental mismanagement of the Indian economy under his watch. It is not a galloping economy – it is a gasping economy, it is a struggling economy.”

He added, “The Indian economy has also suffered because of the reckless decisions of Prime Minister Modi.”

The Congress leader said the Prime Minister will have to answer on his decisions such as demonetisation, which has destroyed lakhs of jobs, and the hasty imposition of a “flawed” GST.

Sharma said: “For any nation’s economy investment, manufacturing, exports and capital formation are the four engines. How can the economy be galloping with all the four down? And how can you keep on claiming that we are the fastest growing economy by not creating jobs but by destroying jobs? There is a huge contradiction. If the economy is not creating jobs, if exports have stagnated for five years, manufacturing has gone down, gross fixed capital formation has actually remained hovering at zero, national investment rate has fallen…how is the economy galloping?”