Congress plans Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in UP; PCC chiefs told to send list of candidates

With the SP and the BSP set to announce a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha elections Saturday, the Congress on Friday set in motion the exercise to identify candidates for all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh. A plan is also being drawn up for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address as many as 10 rallies in the key Hindi heartland state next month.

Over the last two days, members of the Congress core committee met state party presidents from across the country together and individually. And the message was clear — start the process of identifying candidates for all the seats and send in the shortlisted names by January-end. The question of alliances will be dealt with by the high command but the names or panel of probable candidates should be ready by this month-end, they were told. The AICC data analytics department, for instance, has already completed the exercise of taking feedback from workers on selection of candidates in Gujarat.

As for Uttar Pradesh, AICC general secretary in charge Ghulam Nabi Azad Friday met presidents of 15 districts of western UP and is planning to meet all the 130-odd district and city unit presidents in the next five-six days. The Congress is still hopeful that it would be part of the grand alliance but a significant section of the party believes it should contest alone and not settle for a few seats.

“The Congress should fight alone. In 80 seats, there will be Congress flags, our workers will be mobilised…what will we benefit out of an alliance with the SP and BSP. There will only be losses… The number of seats that they may give us, we will win around the same number of seats even if we fight alone,” former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said.

His party colleague and AICC general secretary P L Punia said the Congress had passed a resolution in the AICC plenary session that “we will try to forge alliances with like-minded parties wherever possible to dislodge the BJP and the RSS from power. That is our general policy. And we will make efforts….that policy stands…and it is mandatory for us to touch that idea or go for that idea of alliance…but it doesn’t mean we can’t go alone…we have the liberty to go alone…but as per the mandate we have to make efforts.”

A senior Congress leader, who did not want to be named, said the key question is the choice of seats. “If the party is looking for its own future…then we need to look at what are the seats they are giving. The number is not the matter….the point is which are those seats. If they are giving us 10 seats of our choice…then it is fine…we have to prepare leaders for the future…they have to give us seats where we have active leaders, young or otherwise, with solid caste backing ..so that we can have 7-8 MPs who will carry the burden of taking the party forward for the future. We need to build leadership. Otherwise, going solo is not a bad idea,” he said.