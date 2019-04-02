Congress open to alliances: Rahul Gandhi on possible tie-up with AAP in Delhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday clarified his party’s stance on a possible alliance in Delhi saying that it was open to tie-ups with other parties and was “very flexible” on the issue. This comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Congress president refused the proposal to form an alliance in the capital.

“There is no confusion on this. The situation is actually very clear on this issue. We have been open to constructing alliances and we have done it across the country. We are very flexible on this issue,” he said.

The AAP has been criticising the Congress leadership and has accused the party of “arrogance” in firming up an alliance with it in Delhi.

The Congress, which had earlier decided to go it alone, has now left the decision to Rahul Gandhi as the party unit stands divided on the issue. Congress has also started the process of finalising its candidates for Delhi.

A meeting of top party leaders in this regard was held today on the issue. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit met party president Rahul Gandhi. The meeting, which went on for around 20 minutes was also attended by AICC in charge of Delhi PC Chacko.

Further denying reports of Congress’ inability to form alliances in several states, the Congress president said, “We have an alliance in Bihar, we have an alliance in Jharkhand, we have an alliance in Tamil Nadu, we have an alliance in Maharashtra, so, I do not know where you are getting (this)..which newspapers you are reading, but, as far as I can see we have alliances across the country.”

