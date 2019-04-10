Congress Odisha Mahila wing chief quits, slams state chief Niranjan Patnaik

The Congress’s Odisha Mahila wing chief Sumitra Jena quit the party on Tuesday, claiming that it would win less than 10 of the 147 seats in the Odisha Assembly because of party chief Niranjan Patnaik.

“He (Patnaik) is playing the role of Shakuni in destroying the Kauravas. He has come to take revenge on the Congress (following his ouster after his previous stint as state Congress chief),” Jena said. “After May 23, he will get a befitting reply,” she added, predicting that the Congress would win seats in single digits in the Assembly.

She claimed that Patnaik’s decision not to field “adequate” number of women candidates would seriously damage the party. “He and his son made business deals. They gave tickets to people who fly in helicopters, own liquor stores, businesses and industries,” she alleged.

The current list of Congress candidates has 12 women candidates, sources said.

Meanwhile, a number of party leaders who were given Lok Sabha election tickets have started returning them, saying they will not contest. The Congress has thus had to revise its candidates’ list repeatedly.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA and candidate from Nimapara Satyabrata Patra returned his ticket and resigned as district president. “Tickets were supposed to be given six months ago. But I was made to wait till the last hour. The Congress may want to commit suicide all over the state. I cannot be a party to it,” he said.

Others who have declined to contest on Congress tickets include Sitakanta Mohapatra (Barchana), Bibhu Tarai (Tirtol) and Mukti Kanta Biswal (Rourkela). The decision to give the Balasore ticket to Patnaik’s son Nabajyoti has also upset many leaders.

Patnaik said that dissent in party ranks is inevitable because “it has fielded around 90 new faces this time in the Assembly elections”.

“There will be a war of women power versus money power. I told (Congress) prabhari for Odisha Congress Jitendra Singh that you will see the power of women,” Jena said.

“They (Patnaik’s and group) said that I did not recommend ‘eligible’ female candidates. What kind of eligibility were they looking for in women? For me, eligibility does not mean financial power,” she said.