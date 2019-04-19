Congress-NCP will win at least 20 seats in Maharashtra: Anand Sharma

Claiming that the Congress was doing much better in Maharashtra than what was being assumed, senior party leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said his party would win double-digit seats in the state. The alliance with the NCP would fetch more than 20 seats in the state, he claimed.

Advertising

“Twenty is the minimum, I think, we are getting. Both the partners would be in double digits. I don’t think there is too much of a difference between the NDA and us in Maharashtra. It would be a matter of a few seats here and there in terms of who gets more,” Sharma, who is deputy leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said in an interaction with The Indian Express here. “In Vidarbha, which went to polls in the first phase, we will win at least five seats. Mark my words. Even (Union minister) Nitin Gadkari is not safe in Nagpur. Don’t be surprised if he does not win,” Sharma said.

Sharma claimed people were angry with the BJP government, and especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, because of lack of jobs and the agrarian crisis. “Joblessness and farm crisis would take this government down. The arrogance of the PM is insufferable,” he said.

Attacking Modi for bringing down the level of public debate, Sharma said no other Prime Minister had lowered the dignity of his office like Modi had. “The language he used to speak before he became the Prime Minister was unbecoming of the chief minister of a state. But we used to think that maybe he would change after becoming the Prime Minister. But he has only become worse. The kind of words he uses is not meant to be used in a healthy democracy. This has never happened in this country’s history. From Jawaharlal Nehru to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Manmohan Singh, no one has lowered the dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office the way Modi has been doing. In a democracy, we should have healthy respect for our opponents. Modi clearly does not believe in these things,” Sharma said.

Advertising

And that was why, Sharma claimed, there was no Modi wave this time. “There is anger among the youth as the government has failed to ensure adequate employment opportunities. Farmers are angry as the government has not been able to give them anything,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sharma told mediapersons that the Modi government had no success stories to tell the voters, as a result of which, it was talking about the Balakot strikes.

Sharma was in Pune to campaign for Congress-NCP candidate Mohan Joshi.