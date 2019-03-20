Congress-NCP stalwarts ready to join BJP: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said many political heavyweights from Congress and NCP are ready to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Fadnavis made the remark hours before NCP’s Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil announced his decision to join the BJP on Wednesday. “Many political stalwarts from Congress and NCP are willing to join the BJP,” the CM said at the inauguration of the BJP media cell at the party headquarters in Mumbai.

“The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not about who will win. It is a foregone conclusion. The number one position of BJP is a reality… The polls will decide who among the Opposition parties will bag the number two position,” Fadnavis said. Taking on NCP, the CM said: “NCP president Sharad Pawar is a matured politician. But it is evident that he appears to be in a dilemma.”