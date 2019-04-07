Nana Patole moves high court, alleges violations

Nana Patole, the Congress nominee from Nagpur, has moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court complaining of violations of provisions in the Handbook of Returning Officer regarding storage and access to checking of EVMs. He has sought directions to the district collector to cooperate with him and provide him the data and access to EVMs.

Advertising

Patole had alleged at a press conference last month that the CCTVs at the strong rooms in South and Central Nagpur, where some of the EVMs have been kept, were not functioning from March 25 to 27. On Saturday, he moved the HC, alleging that despite repeated paper and electronic communications, the district collector, who is the Chief Returning Officer of the constituency, hasn’t responded.

Patole alleged, “There is no functional CCTV and LED displays at the two strong rooms.”