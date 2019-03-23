Congress names Tripura ‘princess’, former BJP vice president candidates for LS polls

After the ruling BJP and opposition, Congress declared its candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats of Tripura on Friday late evening for the forthcoming general elections. The third list of Congress candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha polls named Subal Bhowmik and Tripura ‘princess’ Pragya Deb Burman from West Tripura and East Tripura (ST reserved) constituencies respectively.

Advertising

Returning to the Congress fold after five years on March 19, 57-year-old Subal Bhowmik was a Congress leader since late 1970s but had left the party to form his own party – Tripura Pragatisheel Grameen Congress in 2013. He joined BJP in 2014 and was named the vice president of the party’s state committee.

Earlier in 2008, Subal Bhowmik contested and won from Sonamura assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.

‘Maharajkumari’ Pragya Deb Burman is a social worker and is a relatively new entrant in politics.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey said his party is confident of victory since people are fed up of BJP misrule in the country. He also claimed both candidates of his party in Tripura are strong and would win with a heavy margin.

Speaking about the division of votes between CPI (M) and other anti-BJP political parties which have declared candidates so far, Dey claimed people would vote for his party since they have tested CPI (M) previously in state government for 25 years.

The list issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Mukul Wasnik has 35 names in addition in the two previous lists announced earlier this month.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats – East Tripura and West Tripura constituency. West Tripura Lok Sabha seat would undergo polling in the first phase of Parliament election on March 11 and East Tripura constituency would have its poll day on March 18.