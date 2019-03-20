Congress names 7 candidates from Maharashtra

Toggle Menu
THE CONGRESS on Tuesday announced seven candidates from Maharashtra. Sitting Congress MLA K C Padvi from Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar district has been fielded from Nandurbar. He replaces veteran tribal Congress leader Manikrao Gavit, who was been winning the seat since 1981. Gavit had lost the 2014 election to BJP’s Heena Gavit. The 84-year-old Gavit had been angling for a seat for his son but the party has preferred Padvi.

The party has nominated another MLA, Kunal Rohidas Patil, from Dhule seat, which his father Rohidas Patil was keen on contesting.

Charulata Tokas, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Malik Congress, has been nominated from Wardha while former state Congress president Manikrao Thakre will contest from Yavatmal-Washim.

Eknath Gaikwad (79), the Dalit face of the party in Mumbai, has been nominated from Mumbai South Central. The two-time MP had lost the 2014 election to a Shiv Sena candidate. For Shirdi seat, the party has nominated Bhausaheb Kamble. For the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat, for which the Congress was in talks with its ally NCP for a probable seat swap, the party has chosen Navinchandra Bandivadekar.

