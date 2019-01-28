Congress MP Mausam Benazir Noor joins Trinamool Congress

Advertising

In a major setback for Congress in West Bengal, its sole MP from the state Mausam Benazir Noor on Monday joined the All India Trinamool Congress. This is the first time that a Congress MP has joined TMC.

Noor, who was the Member of Parliament from Maldah North, met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at her office on Monday and expressed her wish to join TMC.

Noor is the niece of late Ghani Khan Choudhury, who won the Malda Lok Sabha seat for eight consecutive terms. After the delimitation, the Malda constituency was divided into Malda North and Malda South.