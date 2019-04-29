Congress accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah of violating poll code, SC to hear plea tomorrow

Congress MP Sushmita Dev Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission over the alleged violation of poll code by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The matter will be taken up for hearing tomorrow.

In her plea, Dev accused the poll panel of failing to act against PM Modi and Shah despite multiple complaints lodged against them. “It is in public domain that they have indulged in hate speeches, repeatedly used the armed forces for political propaganda, despite a clear prohibition on the same by the Respondent/ECI. Furthermore, the Prime Minister in blatant violation of the MCC held a rally on the day of polling in Gujarat on April 23rd, 2019 i.e. date of voting in the third phase of the election,” All India Mahila Congress and Member of Parliament Sushmita Dev’s plea read.

Earlier last week, the Congress had said the model code of conduct has become a ‘Modi Code of Conduct’. “We are astonished and sadly compelled to say that the model code of conduct has become the ‘Modi Code of Conduct’…We are saddened to say that as if in the second word in the Election Commission, the letter ‘C’ has been dropped and it has become the Election Omission as far as Modi-Shah duo is concerned,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi had said.

He said the Congress has given 37 representations in the last five to six weeks, out of which ten can be categorized in three categories – “hate speeches, virulent, divisive, polarizing”, both by Shah and Modi.

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also accused the EC of being partisan. “The EC has failed the people of India. It has been extremely partisan towards the BJP. It has been reluctant to take action over blatant poll violations by the ruling party,” he said.