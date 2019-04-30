Congress moves poll panel: EC silence taken as tacit nod by Modi, Shah in violating poll code

The Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission (EC) once again and said that the poll panel’s ostensible “hands-off policy”, when it comes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah violating the election code of conduct, seems to have led the duo to take this “silence” as a “tacit stamp of approval or endorsement”.

Earlier in the day, the party had moved the Supreme Court as well. The apex court will on Tuesday hear its plea seeking a direction to the EC to decide on complaints against Modi on alleged hate speeches and use of armed forces for “political propaganda”.

The fresh petition against Modi quotes two of his statements — one made in Varanasi on April 25, where the Prime Minister had referred to the Pulwama attack and its aftermath, and an interview to Aaj Tak channel a day later, in which he was quoted as saying, “When I went there (Balakot) and killed the terrorists, they (Pakistan) could neither confirm or deny (it)”.

In the petition, submitted by a delegation led by senior leader Abhishek Singhvi, the Congress has listed five previous statements by Modi, which the party claims were in violation of the EC’s directive to desist from using defence forces in any political propaganda, and on which the “Commission has taken no action till date”. The petition notes that Modi made these remarks in Wardha (on April 1), Nanded (April 6), Latur (April 9), Patan (April 21), and Barmer (April 21).

The petition by Randeep Surjewala stated, “With due respect, the ECI seems to have adopted a hands-off policy when it comes to the PM and BJP president Amit Shah… non-intervention leads to an escalation in illegal activities of these two individuals, who take the ECI’s silence as a tacit stamp of approval or endorsement.”