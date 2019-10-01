Congress moves EC after BJP leader calls MP bypoll India-Pakistan contest

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Gopal Bhargav on Monday tried to scale up the by-election to tribal-dominated Jhabua constituency by dubbing it a contest between “Hindustan and Pakistan”, prompting ruling Congress in the state to move a petition in the Election Commission (EC).

Advertising

“Yeh kisi do party ka chunav nahi balki Hindustan aur Pakistan ke beech mein chunav hai. Yeh hamare Bhanu (BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria) Hindustan ka pratinidhitva karte hai aur Kantilal Bhuria (Congress candidate) Pakistan ka pratinidhitv karte hai (this is not a contest between two parties but one between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan),” the BJP veteran said.

He asked the crowd to shout “Bharat Mata ki jai” to prove whether they are on the side of Hindustan or Pakistan.

Bhargava was speaking at a rally organised after Bhanu Bhuria, the young BJP candidate, who filed his nomination on the last day. His Congress rival, former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, also filed his nomination on Monday.

Advertising

Bhargava accused the Congress of supporting Pakistan on all issues.

The ruling party called the statement violation of model code of conduct and approached the Election Commission with a plea to file a case against Bhargava for trying to whip up patriotic feelings to influence the election.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja accused the saffron party of trying to derail the discourse from main issues. He said Bhargava’s Hindustan-Pakistan comment is an admission that the BJP did not do anything for the region in 15 years in power, and Jhabua lagged behind other places in all development indexes.

Quoting global poverty index of 2018, Saluja said Jhabua’s neighbouring district, Alirajpur, was the most impoverished district and was compared with Sierra Leone in the report. The west African nation is one of the poorest countries of the world.

The Congress today took out a roadshow and organised a rally. Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Nath called the BJP a party of moneylenders.