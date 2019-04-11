Congress move to block Dhingra panel report exposed it: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the Dhingra Commission, which was formed to probe land deals linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, had achieved its aim as it had exposed the Congress party in the eyes of the people. He said that as despite a court-imposed ban — issued after a Congress appeal — on making it public, a message had gone out to the people that the Congress was trying to hide something.

In a conversation with journalists Wednesday, Khattar said: “The day it gets clearance for publication, it will come out. But the Congress made efforts to stop its publication. They filed an appeal in the court….Why did they do it…The public has understood it. The aim of the formation of Dhingra Commission has been achieved. Had they (Congress) not stopped its publication on a technical point, people would not have doubted them.”

About the probe against Vadra, he said that his government had “given the documents and material to the (investigative) agencies”, and it was now up to them to take the case forward.

Asked if he will raise around six cases registered against the former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the poll campaign, he added: “It’s not that we will use them. We will raise how corruption, in general, can be eradicated….The corrupt will be naturally on the target of people.”

Khattar also spoke about the Jat quota stir and the widespread violence it led to in February 2016. The CM alleged that Congress leaders were “openly involved” in the agitation.

“Congressmen had their role in it openly. After two days, Bhupinder Singh Hooda wanted to go there (Rohtak). But people were angry. Ultimately, police had to give him the message…They were thinking that it is an inexperienced government, there is a new Chief Minister, let us destabilise it,” the CM said.

While saying that it was a mishappening that should not be politicised, he added: “Even if we don’t speak, people know everything.”

Khattar said that the party will also seek votes the Dera Sacha Sauda just like last time. “Talks will be held with them. It is our job to seek votes and casting votes is their right. We will ask from all people for votes.”

Recently, a meeting between INLD’s Abhay Chautala and Khattar had fuelled talks of an alliance between the two parties. The CM, however, was dismissive of the idea of forming alliances in the state as he said: “Everybody has realised that the people have accepted ideology of the BJP. There was a time when we used to run behind others because we used to think that we can’t go alone. Today, everybody knows that we have the louder voice.”

Claiming that there was “pro-incumbency for both Centre and Haryana government, he said: “There is confidence among the people that this government does justice to them.”