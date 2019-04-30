Congress meets ECI team in Delhi seeking fresh election from West Tripura seat

An All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegation led by state Congress chief Pradyot Kishore Debburman had met the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Monday and demanded the countermanding of the first phase polling held in West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency on April 11.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradyot Kishore said today that his party leaders, including former minister Jairam Ramesh, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, met the full EC team at the Nirvachan Sadan and provided their account of purported violence, rigging and other irregularities held during polling hours from the West Tripura seat.

“We had a long discussion with the Election Commission. We have demanded fresh election in West Tripura constituency. They have a taken a view that there is merit in our complaint of largescale violence. They will be shortly taking a decision,” Pradyot said.

Congress candidate for West Tripura constituency Subal Bhowmik, who joined the delegation, told reporters today that the ECI was informed about booth jamming and violence, due to which Congress election agents couldn’t enter 900-1,000 polling stations out of 1,679, which went to polls on April 11.

He also flagged a report from the Returning Officer, where he mentioned video recording was not properly done in 433 polling stations, including uninstalled webcasting cameras, damaged ones and cameras with their lenses covered.

“We have furnished all reports. They have assured us to consider our plea with importance,” Bhowmik told.