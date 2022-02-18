Channi’s ‘UP Bihar’ remark ‘reflects bias against migrants’, ‘like issue of blacks in US’: Manish Tewari

Expressing his displeasure over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP, Bihar de bhaiya’ remark that has stirred a political storm, just days ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari on Friday likened it to the “Black issue in the US”. “It is reflective of an unfortunate systemic and institutionalised social bias against migrants stretching back to the inception of the Green Revolution,” Tewari said in a series of tweets.

Drawing upon his personal experience, the party spokesperson added, “Despite my mother being a Jat Sikh and my father being the foremost exponent of Punjab – Punjabi – Punjabiyat – who laid down his life for Hindu-Sikh amity, because of my (surname), it is said behind my back ‘Eh Bhaiya Kithon Agha’ peppered with the choicest expletives in Punjabi.”

Tewari added, “Such thinking should have no place in the secular ethos of Punjab grounded in the idiom – Manas Ki Jaat Sabhe Ek Pechan (All human race is one).”

Channi kicked up a row when he called upon Punjabis to “unite” and not let “bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi” enter the state. On Tuesday, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side, Channi had said, “Punjabian di bahu hai Priyanka Gandhi, eh saadi Punjaban hai, iss karke ikk passe ho jao Punjabion… UP, Bihar aur Delhi de bhaiye aa ke ithe raj karan lagge, vadan na deo ithe (Priyanka is Punjab’s daughter-in-law. She is our Punjaban. So Punjabis, get united. The bhaiyas from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to rule here. But we will not let them enter).

The comment was met with criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted the Congress, saying people with such “divisive thoughts” have insulted the Sikh Gurus and do not have the right to rule the state.

However, Channi Thursday claimed that his remark was “twisted”. He said he was not referring to migrants who come to Punjab for work but to leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).