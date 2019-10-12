Congress manifesto in Haryana focuses on women, students

The Congress Friday released its manifesto for Haryana elections, promising 75 per cent reservation for youth in private companies, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and private institutions, and 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Among others, the manifesto promises free rides for women in state buses, an allowance of Rs 5,100 per month for widows, disabled or unmarried women and Rs 3,100 monthly stipend to pregnant women from the third month of their pregnancy and Rs 5,000 per month till the child turns five. It also promised Rs 2,000 every month to women below the poverty line as “chulha kharch”, an allowance meant to offset the “high price” of cooking gas.

“This time, there is a special focus on women in the state,” party general secretary in charge of the state, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said while releasing the manifesto. State Congress chief Kumari Selja, manifesto committee in-charge Kiran Choudhry, Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Union minister Pawan Bansal were also present.

The 22-page “sankalp patra” said loans to farmers will be waived “within 24 hours” if the party comes to power after the October 21 Assembly polls. It also promised free power for small farmers (with up to 2 acres of landholding), rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg for the poor, residential plots for Dalits and an unemployment allowance for graduates.

The Congress promised that if voted to power, it will bring in a “strong legislation on the subject of mob lynching and declare those who have been proved guilty in such crimes ineligible for government jobs”.

“There is difference in our party and other parties. We are hero in delivering but zero in publicity. But other parties, especially the one running the government at the Centre and in several other states at present, are zero in delivering but hero in publicity,” Azad said.

Besides women and farmers, the manifesto focuses on youth. It promises unemployed postgraduates an allowance of Rs 10,000 per month and jobless graduates Rs 7,000 per month till they get a job. It also promises annual scholarships of Rs 12,000 to students from Classes I to X and Rs 15,000 to those in Classes XI and XII if they are from a scheduled caste or extremely backward classes.

The manifesto also promises a scheduled caste commission and a minorities commission and says the “creamy layer” for OBC in quotas will be raised to an annual income of above Rs 8 lakh. At present, this is Rs 6 lakh.

Wooing state government employees, the Congress promised that if it comes to power, its government will raise retirement age from 58 to 60 years. “Employees will get pay scale on the Punjab pattern and full implementation of Seventh Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016,” Selja said.

She said that after coming to power, Congress will set up a special probe commission to inquire into the alleged scams that took place during last five years of BJP government in the state. She added that to tackle the drug menace, on the lines of Punjab government, Haryana will also have a Special Task Force.